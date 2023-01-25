'I have a bomb in the bag,' Frontier passenger at Palm Beach International Airport says while boarding plane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A New Jersey man on a Frontier Airlines flight from West Palm Beach to Philadelphia told another passenger he had a bomb in his bag, leading to the evacuation of a concourse at Palm Beach International Airport, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

John Magee, 66, of Carneys Point, New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday night on a second-degree felony charge of falsely reporting a bomb.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Magee was a passenger on Frontier Airlines flight 2346 when he was overheard by another passenger making a bomb threat.

A concerned passenger told a flight attendant, who notified the captain. The captain then contacted the gate desk, who alerted deputies.

WPTV The terminal at Palm Beach International Airport was crowded after a bomb threat on Jan. 24, 2022.

According to the report, Katherine Haves was two people ahead of Magee on the jet bridge while they were waiting to board the airplane.

"The suspect had a large bag that he kept slamming on the ground," the report said.

Haves told deputies that she heard Magee say, "You don't know what you're in for" and "I have a bomb in the bag."

Deputies soon boarded the plane and escorted Magee off.

According to the report, when asked if he knew why he had been escorted off the plane, Magee answered, "I didn't say any dumb s--- like blowing up a plane."

Sean Sallis/WPTV According to a probable cause affidavit, after being escorted off Frontier Airlines flight 2346 at Palm Beach International Airport, John Magee, 66, told deputies he "didn't say any dumb (expletive) like blowing up a plane."

Concourse C of the airport was evacuated for several hours as a result of the false claim.

Appearing solemn in court, Magee faced a judge Wednesday morning. Judge Howard Coates set Magee's bond at $30,000. Magee will be allowed to return to New Jersey upon posting bond. His next court date was scheduled for Feb. 23.