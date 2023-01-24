Watch Now
LifestyleTravel

Actions

Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport evacuated for bomb threat

Passenger on Frontier Airlines flight made threat, sheriff's office said
All of concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday evening after a passenger onboard a Frontier flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 19:50:23-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — All of Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday evening after a passenger onboard a Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said there was a man aboard the plane who made an utterance about an explosive, causing the evacuation of the concourse.

A passenger told WPTV that the person who made the threat was on a Frontier Airlines flight headed to Philadelphia.

MORE: Check the latest delays, cancellations

Concourse C was being evacuated so the sheriff's office bomb squad and the FBI could check two passenger bags.

Just before 8 p.m., there were six flight delays at the airport.

The entire concourse was being evacuated to fully investigate the situation, causing everyone who deplaned to be moved to either concourses A or B.

"Apparently, a passenger made an utterance that there was a bomb in his bag(s)," Barbera said in a statement.

Investigators said the man who made the threat was arrested.

Airlines that depart PBIA from Concourse C include Breeze Airways, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.

The sheriff's office said the final findings will come from the FBI.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones