Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport evacuated for bomb threat

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — All of Concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday evening after a passenger onboard a Frontier Airlines flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said there was a man aboard the plane who made an utterance about an explosive, causing the evacuation of the concourse.

A passenger told WPTV that the person who made the threat was on a Frontier Airlines flight headed to Philadelphia.

Concourse C was being evacuated so the sheriff's office bomb squad and the FBI could check two passenger bags.

Just before 8 p.m., there were six flight delays at the airport.

The entire concourse was being evacuated to fully investigate the situation, causing everyone who deplaned to be moved to either concourses A or B.

"Apparently, a passenger made an utterance that there was a bomb in his bag(s)," Barbera said in a statement.

Investigators said the man who made the threat was arrested.

Airlines that depart PBIA from Concourse C include Breeze Airways, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines.

The sheriff's office said the final findings will come from the FBI.