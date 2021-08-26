Carlton Nebergall back in jail after judge rules ex-deputy tampered with ankle monitor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A retired Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy who was out on house arrest while awaiting appeal on a manslaughter conviction is now back in jail.

Palm Beach County Judge Jeffrey Gillen ordered Wednesday that Carlton Nebergall return to jail after a prosecutor claimed he tampered with his ankle monitor earlier this month.

Nebergall testified that the monitoring device malfunctioned while he put on his socks, but assistant state attorney Lauren Godden Burke argued that it wasn't accidental.

Gillen agreed and revoked Nebergall's house-arrest privileges.

Nebergall was convicted of manslaughter in March 2020 for the February 2018 fatal shooting of his estranged son-in-law, Jacob Lodge. Gillen sentenced Nebergall to 13 years in prison.