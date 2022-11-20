Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

'Sunday on the Waterfront' canceled due to weather

City of West Palm Beach logo
WPTV
City of West Palm Beach logo
Posted at 1:23 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 13:25:17-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday on the Waterfront has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City of West Palm Beach announced Sunday morning.

The city said the event will return on Dec.18 with the Aloha Islanders Tropical Holiday Spectacular.

WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The free family-friendly concert series is held year-round on the 3rd Sunday of each month at the Meyer Amphitheatre located at 105 Ervinia Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

For more information, click here.

 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!