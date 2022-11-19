Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Missing Child Alert issued for newborn boy last seen in Palm Bay

Baby may be in the company of a duo
Duo traveling with missing infant.PNG
FDLE
Duo traveling with missing infant.PNG
Posted at 9:19 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 09:19:56-05

PALM BAY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a newborn boy who was last seen in Palm Bay, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials say Ryder Stroud was born on Nov. 15 and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle.

FDLE believes Ryder may be in the company of Kylee Barta, 31, and James Stroud, 40, traveling in black 2001 Acura CL, with temporary Florida tag DGK9123.

Officials said the vehicle's front bumper may be partially white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at 321-264-5201 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!