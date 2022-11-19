Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident involving girl, unknown man fabricated, police say

'There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School,' police say
Jerry Thomas Elementary School, Nov. 18, 2022
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Caleb Holder/WPTV
Jerry Thomas Elementary School, Nov. 18, 2022
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 20:41:58-05

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.

Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when he grabbed her on the sidewalk near the Chasewood South community on Central Boulevard. She then stated she was able to run away, and the man ran away as well.

The girl also gave police a description of the alleged attacker.

A police investigation later determined the story was fake and the incident had never occurred.

"There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School or the surrounding areas and this investigation has been concluded," Jupiter police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!