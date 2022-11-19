Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident involving girl, unknown man fabricated, police say

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.

Police had an increased presence at the Jupiter elementary school Friday after the girl told authorities she resisted the man when he grabbed her on the sidewalk near the Chasewood South community on Central Boulevard. She then stated she was able to run away, and the man ran away as well.

The girl also gave police a description of the alleged attacker.

A police investigation later determined the story was fake and the incident had never occurred.

"There is no concern for Jerry Thomas Elementary School or the surrounding areas and this investigation has been concluded," Jupiter police said.