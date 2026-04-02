West Palm Beach skyline to get new 28-story waterfront condo starting at $3.2M

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new high-rise building will soon be added to the burgeoning skyline of West Palm Beach, providing more luxury living to the city.

Real estate magnate and Miami Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross was joined by West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and others for a Thursday morning groundbreaking ceremony for the Shorecrest waterfront condominium.

The 28-story building, located at 1865 North Flagler Drive, will feature 98 private residences with prices starting at $3.2 million.

Developers said the condo will feature expansive layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Palm Beach.

The building will offer more than 18,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop pool deck, golf simulator, private dining room and a full-service wellness program, according to the Related Ross real estate firm.

"(The) boutique luxury waterfront condominium and a key milestone in the firm's $10 billion vision for West Palm Beach," according to a news release.

The new condominium is scheduled to be finished in 2027.