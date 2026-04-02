West Palm Beach housing crisis deepens as luxury towers rise amid limited affordable options

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach faces a growing housing affordability crisis as the city continues approving luxury residential developments while affordable housing options remain severely limited, according to city officials and housing advocates.

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West Palm Beach Housing Crisis: Luxury vs Affordable Development | WPTV

The latest example came Thursday morning when ground broke on the Shorecrest condominiums along Flagler Drive, adding to dozens of high-end residential buildings approved in recent years. The waterfront development represents millions in new property values but highlights the stark wealth disparity facing longtime residents.

Mayor Acknowledges Affordability Gap

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James openly acknowledged that most current residents cannot afford the luxury units being built in their city.

"I can't afford to live in them. Most people who are historically residents of West Palm Beach probably can't," James told WPTV's Kayla McDermott.

Despite this admission, James defended the luxury development strategy, citing economic benefits for the broader community.

"What I see as the mayor of the city is the potential that is being created, the potential for jobs, the potential for employment opportunities, for education opportunities for the residents here," James said.

"Let the Wealthy Come" Strategy Draws Criticism

When pressed about who these buildings actually serve, James took a direct approach to defending luxury development.

"Let the wealthy come to West Palm Beach. I don't care, because they're gonna pay their tax bills and help our city," James said.

However, the mayor also acknowledged the stark contrast within city limits.

"Mere blocks away, you have abject poverty," James admitted.

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Housing Advocates Sound Alarm

Christine Frederick, CEO of The Lord's Place, a local homeless services organization, said affordable housing development is not keeping pace with demand.

Frederick said the people she helps are consistently saying they feel left out.

"They're really having a hard time surviving in this community," Frederick said of low-income residents. "We're always hearing about the disparity of housing. We're always hearing about, you know, we have this going on over here for this kind of demographic of folks, but we're kind of being left on the outs. And so there's a constant struggle and challenge and debate going on."

Frederick emphasized the supply shortage: "There's more demand than there ever is supply."

Residents Report Displacement Concerns

Local voters expressed concerns about changing demographics and rising costs pushing out longtime residents.

"The minorities a lot of them are being pushed out with taxes and with the infrastructure changing," resident Yahtta Gee told WPTV.

When presented with these resident concerns, James pushed back against criticism of the city's growth strategy.

"We're doing everything I can to avoid gentrification," James said. "Don't make growth an enemy because you can't afford to live here."

Development Numbers Tell the Story

The disparity becomes clear when examining upcoming projects. At least eight luxury buildings are slated for construction in West Palm Beach, while roughly six low-income housing projects are in development.

When asked about this imbalance, James acknowledged the shortfall while defending city efforts.

"There are more projects underway," James said, but added, "I won't say it's enough to fill the gap but we are doing everything we can."

Why This Housing Crisis Matters Now

West Palm Beach's housing challenges reflect broader affordability issues facing South Florida communities as property values surge and development favors high-end projects. The city's approach of welcoming luxury development while struggling to provide adequate affordable housing options could serve as a case study for other rapidly growing Florida municipalities facing similar pressures.

The housing disparity also raises questions about long-term community sustainability and whether current residents will be able to remain in neighborhoods their families have called home for generations.

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