These 2 South Florida cities are issuing property tax refunds to senior citizens

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As state lawmakers try to provide property tax relief, at least two cities in South Florida have created programs to give refunds to senior citizens. Local officials and state leaders continue to work to find solutions to the property tax issue in the state.

In Miami-Dade County, the city of Hialeah is giving property tax refunds to homesteaded seniors. The checks started going out a few weeks ago.

WATCH BELOW: Property tax refunds for seniors come to 2 cities

Hialeah, Miami issuing property tax refunds to senior citizens

"We don’t have to wait for the legislature to act; we can act at the municipal level," Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo said.

The 28-year-old mayor says his city is the first in Florida to offer the refunds to qualifying seniors 65 and older, with income limits and homesteaded properties.

The refunded portion only covers the city's part of property taxes, excluding school taxes.

The average checks, the mayor says, fall around $500.

"This program shows we can get it done right now and we can get it done in a way that’s fiscally responsible," Calvo said. "We didn't cut services and didn’t raise any tax on anyone else."

Calvo admits that after a city audit, they are running a tighter ship at city hall, with changes such as eliminating pensions for elected officials.

The idea is now also being carried out in the city of Miami.

"I think this is a model that can be replicated across the state of Florida," Calvo says. "We've shown that it works, and I've had many cities reach out and want to understand it a little bit further."

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