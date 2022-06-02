Watch
Summit on housing, transportation being held at Palm Beach County Convention Center

All-day event outlining future of county
Palm Beach County government
Panelists speak during an Affordable & Workforce Housing Issues & Solutions at the Housing and Transportation Economic Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on June 2, 2022.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:40:53-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An economic summit focused on housing and transportation is being held Thursday in Palm Beach County.

Featuring multiple speakers, the summit will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach and will be an all-day event.

The event is open to anyone who wants to be informed and involved in shaping the future of the county.

Keynote speakers include:

  • Alanna McCargo, president of Ginnie Mae, Department of Housing & Urban Development
  • Clarence Anthony, CEO of the National League of Cities
  • Paul Skoutelas, CEO of the American Public Transportation Association
  • Ethan Harris, head of Global Economics Research at Bank of America Global Research

Panel discussions are focusing on affordable and workforce housing issues and solutions as well as transportation issues and solutions.

Panelists include local officials, housing developers, state transportation officials and subject matter experts.

WPTV is at the event and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5.

