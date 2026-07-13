Study: Rising insurance costs are emerging as a midterm election issue for Florida voters

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As the 2026 midterm elections approach, the cost of homeowners insurance is becoming a key political issue, according to a new study from online insurance marketplace Insurify.

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Insurance costs emerging as midterm election issue

The study found 58% of Americans say rising home insurance costs are making them more likely to vote in the 2026 elections. In Florida, that number climbs to 65%.

"We wanted to just look at whether there was any connection in some of these states between the political environment and insurance regulation," said Insurify economist Julia Taliesin.

Insurify puts the Florida statewide average premium at $8,292, with a modest 2% increase expected this year. The study also found the following:



84% of Florida respondents plan to vote in the 2026 midterms (72% of Florida respondents are homeowners)

49% of Florida homeowners reported their home insurance premiums increased in the last 12 months

57% of Florida respondents feel negative about the state of the economy

71% of Florida respondents believe elections affect home insurance costs in their state

65% of Florida respondents said rising insurance costs would make them more likely to vote in the 2026 midterms

According to state leaders, reforms on insurance litigation have led to stable and in many cases lower rates, as more companies enter Florida adding to competition. Yet in many parts of the state, including South Florida, insurance premiums have risen as inflation and home values have increased.

Republican state leaders this year have been leading the charge for property tax reform as a new affordability target.

Taliesin said insurance complexity may be driving that political shift in focus.

"It demonstrates about what is easiest to shift where they can focus and get maybe the biggest result, and insurance is complicated," she said.