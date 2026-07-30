Study: Florida ranks 10th highest nationally for rental wage requirements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study released this month reveals the high hourly wage needed to afford rent in Florida.

According to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Florida ranks 10th highest in the nation for the hourly wage renters need to afford a two-bedroom apartment at $37.93.

In West Palm Beach, that figure is even higher, with renters needing $43.35 an hour.

"Even workers with the nation's most common occupations struggle to afford modestly priced housing," the report stated.

According to Apartments.com, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,427 – $2,606 per month, and overall rents in the area run about 29% higher than the national average.

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