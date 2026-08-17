State data shows decreasing home insurance premiums in 51 Florida counties

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to Florida's Insurance Commissioner, new data show decreasing property insurance premiums in the first six months of 2026 in 51 of 67 counties, including all five counties in the WPTV viewing area.

WATCH BELOW: Decreasing homeowners insurance? State data says yes

Decreasing homeowners insurance? State data says yes



The July 2026 Property Insurance Stability Report from January 2026 to July 2026 showed the following average premiums:



Palm Beach County: $6,412 to $6,323, which is a decrease of 1.4%

Martin County: $5,993 to $5,899, which is a decrease of 1.6%

St. Lucie County: $3,522 to $3,491, which is a decrease of 0.9%

Indian River County: $4,453 to $4,334, which is a decrease of 2.7%

Okeechobee County: $3,754 to $3,730, which is a decrease of 0.6%

The report cited reduced litigation from state reforms as one of the main drivers in lowering rates for many insurers.

For many, the reductions may seem modest, and for others, relief is still not being seen.

"It has been going up, never went down," Barry Garcia, a Palm Beach County resident, said.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who dropped wind coverage on his West Palm Beach home several years ago, said he's saved tens of thousands of dollars.

Experts said dropping insurance coverage carries risks, especially if a damaging storm hits, and it's an option available only to homeowners who don't have a mortgage.

He said he and other county commissioners still hear from residents about high insurance costs.

"One of the big ticket items of living here is the cost of homeowners insurance," Weiss said.