St. Lucie County Board of Commissioners looking to add nearly 2,000 new homes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin told WPTV she is concerned about future development near her city.

“We are growing just rapidly,” Martin said.

In a letter sent to residents, Martin raises concern about the St. Lucie County Commissioners’ decision to send the state of Florida a new plan for adding nearly 2,000 homes to unincorporated Port St. Lucie.

“The point is that we should be working together,” said Martin.

The mayor said the vote came after the city asked for more time in August to iron out potential issues.

“Just give us time for our staffs and our teams to work together to find a better outcome,” said Martin. “To guarantee that we have some mitigation efforts in place so as not to create adverse effects to our residents in the future."

The homes are planned for an unincorporated area of the county, west of Ridgeline Road and south of Discovery Way. One effect the mayor is worried about is impacts on city infrastructure.

“Roads have a certain capacity,” said Martin. “When they reach their limit, you have to add more capacity, and so we want the developers to pay for that. Capacity for the impacts that they're creating.”

WPTV took her concerns to St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend, who represents District 5, where the development could happen.

Townsend voted “yes” to sending the application to the state and said the city hasn’t raised concerns after a year of discussions.

“Now, at the 11 hour, why are you here at our meeting saying don't send it?” said Townsend. “And want us to prolong this? Let's send it to the state to not stop the process and let it continue."

Townsend told WPTV these plans are far from finalized and conversations with the city will continue.

"We have more conversation before this ever goes to a formal vote, this is not written in stone," said Townsend. "There's been nothing decided. This is all conversation, and it's at it's at the will of elected officials on how we decide to vote this in or out at the end of the day.”