Royal Palm Beach experiences renovations, new developments

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents in Royal Palm Beach are starting to see a changing landscape with new developments and renovations.

The Publix located at the corner of Okeechboee and Royal Palm Beach boulevards is closed as it receives a makeover.

Village leaders and builders have mapped out a strategic plan for future growth.

The village is reporting a dramatic uptick in the number of applications for residential and commercial development, but the amount land available is limited.

T.A. Walker A Publix in Royal Palm Beach located at Okeechobee and Crestwood boulevards is demolished on June 11, 2022.

That's why there's been a wave of renovations to older residential and commercial developments like the Publix in The Crossroads shopping center.

The grocery store plans to expand the space and updated its amenities.

"It's exciting. I'm excited to see when it reopens what it looks," shopper Karen Williams said.

Meanwhile, some developers are proposing plans to go vertical by blending commercial and residential units together.

That's prompting the village council to consider a mixed-use social category as developers eye land south of Southern Boulevard to build shops, restaurants and residential units above called Tuttle Royale.

Dosrksy + Yue International Tuttle Royale is a mixed-use development that would include offices, a 150-room hotel, retail, restaurant and entertainment venues with 1,200 residential units, a charter school, medical offices and a regional park.

But some residents worry the growth could come with more congestion.

"Does any of the growth worry you at all?" asked reporter Linnie Supall.

"Maybe a little bit. Even just driving in Wellington my kids go to the Wellington schools, and the traffic has picked up a lot even deeper into Wellington when we first moved there three years ago," Williams said. "There's more people moving to this area. It's a great place to live, but [there is more] congestion."

The congestion is a big concern for the 40,000 residents who call Royal Palm Beach home, so the village is working with the transportation planning agency for solutions.