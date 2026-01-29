Rising HOA fees strain homeowners' budgets across Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Homeowners and condo owners across Florida are grappling with steadily increasing homeowners association fees that are putting significant strain on their monthly budgets.

After reaching out on our Facebook page asking residents about rising HOA costs, we received more than 600 responses highlighting the widespread impact of these fee increases on local communities.

The responses paint a picture of financial stress, with many residents reporting monthly HOA fees ranging from $700 to over $1,100. The feedback has been overwhelming, with more than 400 responses to our Wednesday report on HOA fees in Port St. Lucie alone.

Delray Beach resident faces $1,100 monthly fees

Leslie Sobol, who has lived in her Delray Beach condo for four years, said her HOA fees have increased every year since she moved in.

"It works out to about $1,100 a month," Sobol said. "It kills my budget; I'm living on a fixed income like the people who live here, and to pay these kind of fees is ridiculous."

Sobol's $1,100 monthly payment represents the high end of the fees reported by residents. Other responses included monthly costs of $1,000, $700, $945, and $818.

Social media comments on the WPTV Facebook page reflected the frustration many feel, with one person writing the fees are "out of control, needs to end." However, others pushed back, with one commenter noting, "you chose to have HOA."

HOA president calls for transparency

Phil Levine, an HOA president in Boynton Beach who responded to the Facebook post, said many associations aren't transparent enough about their costs.

"Everything is going up every year, and what I found is people don't necessarily know the nuances of what makes up that number," Levine said.

Levine posted a detailed list of services his HOA fees provide to owners and believes better communication could help residents understand the value they receive.

Regarding legislative efforts in the state capitol to rein in or dissolve HOAs, Levine warned of potential unintended consequences.

"Yes, it's nice I don't have to pay, but there are a lot of unresolved things that people aren't thinking about, unintentional consequences that people haven't thought about in the bigger picture," Levine said.

Bills addressing HOA oversight and dissolution are currently under consideration in the state legislature, an issue that will continue to be monitored as it develops.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.