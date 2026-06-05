Rental assistance limited as families struggle to afford rent in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV shared the story of a single, pregnant mother worried her family could become homeless — not because she lost her job, but because she simply can’t afford to pay rent.

WATCH BELOW: 'We’re doing what we can,' Dr. James Green tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Families struggle to afford rent in Palm Beach County

We connected her with Palm Beach County's Rental Assistance and started digging into what help is available when you’re in a financial tight spot.

Funding Exists — But It’s Not Enough

Palm Beach County’s Community Services Department has nearly $2 million in combined grant funding for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, designed to help residents who can’t pay rent.

But every month, the demand far outweighs the funds available.

“We’re doing what we can to prioritize and serve those who are most needy but the demand it far outweighs the resources that are available,” said program director Dr. James Green.

Applications open at the beginning of each month — but they fill quickly.

Boynton Beach 'I NEED HELP': Pregnant mom fears homelessness after financial crisis Joel Lopez

“There are nearly 8,000 calls for housing assistance per month for housing based on our data combined with 211. We currently have about 800 applications in the queue for rental assistance right now. We typically receive about 600 applications the first couple of hours they’re open,” Green explained.

At the time of this report, the county’s assistance portal was marked CLOSED due to high demand.

Green urges anyone in need to call 1-833-CSD-WILL to check for availability.

'Almost Every Day' Worrying About Rent

Rental prices in Palm Beach County have pushed many residents to the brink.

“Expensive, very expensive,” said Joanne Bromfield, who recently moved to West Palm Beach from Tampa. “I had to switch my careers just to afford rent.”

Bromfield, who spent 12 years as an educator, switched to real estate hoping for a higher income.

“How often would you say you worry about paying rent?” asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

“Almost every day, all the bills are rising except our paychecks,” she replied.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Palm Beach County is $2,020 a month.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: Pregnant mom says she needs help finding housing

Pregnant mom fears homelessness after financial crisis

A Mother in Crisis

“I'm really trying to get some help as much as I can and I can't seem to find it nowhere. That's why I came to you guys to see if there's anything you can do,” said 27-year-old Chellizabeth Colon who turned to WPTV for help.

She's been in a crisis financially after a recent split with her husband — who she said would pay the bills.

Colon said she can’t work because of serious pregnancy complications.

WPTV helped connect her with Palm Beach County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the Community Services Department.

Where Else to Turn

Green said the recent surge in applications is partly due to rising costs of living — including housing, gas, and food.

For those who can’t get into the county’s program, 211 is another important option. You can call 24/7, and their team will connect you with nonprofits and other assistance programs in the area.

A Call to Action

“There are a lot of residents who have fallen on hard times,” Green said. “There’s hardships that they encounter that cause them to lose income and get behind on their rent. We also know that it’s really important to keep them in their homes so they can continue to support their families, they can continue to work, and they can continue to support our economy.”

Bromfield summed up the urgency: “You gotta think of other means to try to help us out cause if not we’re all going to be homeless.”

Green said preventing homelessness depends on everyone — and is calling on people with extra housing to partner with the county to help neighbors in need.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.