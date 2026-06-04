Pregnant with twins and facing eviction, Boynton Beach mom of 2 says she needs help finding housing

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Moving boxes fill every corner of a small East Boynton Beach rental home.

But for 27-year-old Chellizabeth Colon, those boxes aren’t a sign of an exciting new chapter, they’re a desperate symbol of uncertainty.

WATCH BELOW: 'I’m really trying to get some help,' Chellizabeth Colon tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Pregnant mom fears homelessness after financial crisis

"I don’t know what to do," she said.

Colon is a single mother of two, with twins on the way. Just three weeks ago, she split from her husband, who she said used to pay the bills. Since then, she’s fallen into a financial crisis and can no longer afford her rent.

"I need help," she admitted.

When asked if she’s heard from her landlord about when she must leave, her response is sobering.

“I was supposed to leave yesterday,” she said.

Unable to Work, Running Out of Options

Adding to the stress, Colon’s doctor has placed her on strict bed rest due to placenta previa — a serious pregnancy complication.

“I can’t really do anything, I wasn’t supposed to pack up this whole house by myself, or my water could literally break,” she explained.

Still, she’s been packing alone. When asked what position she finds herself in now, her voice breaks.

“Homeless…,” she answers, becoming emotional.

She said she’s reached out to shelters for help, but, “they just don’t have any availability.”

Family Caught in the Middle

Inside the house are her two daughters, age 4 and 5, along with the reality that she’s expecting twins due in August.

“I’m really trying to get some help as much as I can and I can’t seem to find it nowhere,” she said. “That’s why I came to you guys to see if there’s anything you can do.”

Help on the Way?

After hearing her story, WPTV connected Colon with The Lord’s Place, a local nonprofit that said they’ve been seeing a huge need for housing in Palm Beach County.

Staff from their housing services told WPTV they will be calling Colon directly.

Palm Beach County’s Community Services Department told WPTV their homeless services programs are reserved for individuals who are currently experiencing homelessness, but Colon may qualify for homeless prevention assistance, depending on her circumstances and whether space is available.

They said the team will reach out to her directly to assess her current situation and discuss any available resources or assistance options.

"I don't want to have them sleeping out in the rain, on a bench or a sidewalk," Colon said. "I'm not a bad mother. I just need somewhere to live with me and my kids."

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