Regal Cinemas to close Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The nation's second-largest movie theater chain announced it is closing 39 more locations throughout the country, including two in South Florida.

One of the movie theaters that will soon be closing is the Shadowood 16 cinemas west of Boca Raton.

The movie theater, which first opened in 1987, is in the shopping plaza on the northeast corner of Glades Road and U.S. Highway 441.

Regal Cinemas recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a filing this week, parent company Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for 39 theaters beginning Feb. 15.

Peter Burke/WPTV The box office at the Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton, Fla., is closed on the morning of Jan. 21, 2023, one day after Regal Cinemas announced it would shutter this and 38 other locations throughout the country.

The only other Regal Cinemas theater in Florida on the chopping block is the South Beach location in Miami Beach.

Regal Cinemas shuttered 12 locations last year, although none in Florida.

Located between the Best Buy and Old Navy stores, the Shadowood 16 is one of the last remaining anchor tenants in the plaza.

Stein Mart, which once occupied a space in the same plaza, permanently closed – along with all 278 other stores – in 2020.