'Reforms have worked': Florida insurance officials contend market is strongest 'in well over a decade'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The new year is bringing new optimism to Florida's home insurance market and hopefully to policyholders.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spoke Wednesday with Stacey Giulianti, the chief legal officer of Windward Risk Managers, the parent company of Florida Peninsula, Edison and Ovation insurance companies.

"To be honest with you, I don't think any of it is hype," Giulianti told WPTV at the company’s headquarters in Boca Raton. "I think it's probably more positive than we ever could have imagined."

Insurance industry insiders and state leaders in Tallahassee insist the litigation reforms from three years ago have finally resulted in stability for insurers and policyholders.

Companies are now either holding the line on rates or filing for rate reductions as lawsuits have significantly dropped.

Florida Peninsula Insurance was recently singled out by Gov. Ron DeSantis for a statewide average reduction of 8.2%.

"The good news we have been trying to spread is the reforms have worked," Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky told WPTV at the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

Yaworsky said the recent addition of 17 new companies in Florida is adding to competition.

"We are the strongest from a solvency-capitalization perspective that we've been in well over a decade at this point," Yaworsky said.

