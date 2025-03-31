Purchase assistance funding available for first-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's Department of Housing and Economic Development has announced funding of up to $100,000 to assist income-eligible applicants with buying their first home that will be used as their primary place of residence.

Funding includes acquisition, new construction, down payment, and closing costs.

The online application portal will open on Monday, May 5 at noon and close on Friday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m., or until 100 applications have been submitted.

The county said applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis and subject to funding availability. All applicants are required to have a first mortgage loan approval from a lender before applying.

Eligible applicants can apply by visiting the website here.

Before submitting an application, applicants may attend one of the virtual pre-application orientations listed below:



Tuesday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 29 at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 1 at 3:30 p.m.

For the virtual pre-application orientation meeting web link, click here.

For additional information, please contact the Mortgage and Housing Investments Division at (561) 233-3600 or Antoinette Prescott at (561)233-3606 or Rommel Sankhi at (561) 233-3693, or you can email at HEDverify@pbc.gov.