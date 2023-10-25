Proposed Palm Beach County land swap divides community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The controversy rages on over a proposed land swap between Palm Beach County and GL Homes.

On Tuesday night, the commission voted 4-3 to reject the proposal.

The area at the center of this contentious issue is on the west side of U.S. 441, just north of Clint Moore Road in west Boca Raton.

"My crystal ball has been broken and all I can do is hope," said Linda Smith with the Sierra Club Loxahatchee group.

Smith, who opposes the proposed land swap, was one of hundreds Tuesday watching the Palm Beach County commission meeting closely.

"We wanted to preserve the [Agricultural] Reserve," Smith said. "It is a special place. It wasn't built. It has good soil good climate, good features for water retention. And over time, it's been whittled away with the 1,000 cuts."

Smith worries if the land swap goes through — providing GL Homes land to build housing and more — it will be the final straw.

"The flood doors will be open. We will become just like Broward, which I believe is about 100% built out at this point. Is that where we want to live and raise our children and grandchildren?" Smith said.

But others don't see it that way.

In exchange for the west Boca Raton property, Palm Beach County will get land near Westlake for preservation and a water project.

GL Homes is looking to build about 1,000 luxury homes and more than 270 affordable housing units. The plan also calls for GL to install a water resource project in the northern property.

"If you are worried about preserving agriculture, I would say preserving the land up there may be a better way to go," said west Boynton Beach resident Neil Ambrosio.

Ambrosio lives in the Canyon communities of west Boynton and supports the proposed land swap.

"I think the Ag Reserve has been one of the largest political footballs in Palm Beach County for a while," Ambrosio said.

While several miles away from the area in question, Ambrosio knows the history and feels the impact.

"I think you have more houses than you do farms in the Ag Reserve," Ambrosio said. "If you look at this land swap on its surface, I think it does solve the water issue."

While many people in the surrounding area didn't want to share their opinions on camera Tuesday, they said they were looking forward to a decision so they can move forward one way or the other.