Proposed development would bring Southern Grove Amphitheater and Park to Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A proposed entertainment development for the city of Port St. Lucie is bringing mixed reactions from residents.

"I think it's really exciting," said Janeve Pruitt, who lives in Port St. Lucie. "Usually when we go to concerts, it's Orlando or all the way in West Palm (Beach) or somewhere far away. It's really nice we won't have to drive so far."

Kimberly Peterson agreed.

"They need more entertainment definitely now because all the entertainment I go to is (in) Jensen (Beach) and Stuart," said Peterson, who also lives in Port St. Lucie.

A large sign sits just southwest of where Becker Road meets Village Parkway.

"They look like they are doing a lot of nice growth there," said Cheryl Healy, who lives in the area.

A large sign just southwest of where Becker Road meets Village Parkway promotes the future site of the Southern Grove Amphitheater and Park, Sept. 29, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The sign mentions that the Southern Grove Amphitheater and Park, or "SoGro," is "coming soon."

"In the past couple of years, this whole side of the city has just exploded," said Healy.

The city of Port St. Lucie said a rezoning of the property was approved in mid-September. According to the city, the next step will be the submittal of a site plan from the developer. That hasn't happened yet, so there is no set schedule for the project as of now.

Port St. Lucie has seen massive growth and development in recent years. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2020 and 2022, the population in the city grew by 13.1%. Some would say that means there is a need for more homes and more things to do.

"An amphitheater, it would be awesome, an outdoor venue, but make it affordable for people," said Peterson.

Some agree it's a double-edged sword. More to do is great, but it'll come at a cost.

"It would make it more crazy," said Healy.

"We have gotten so overcrowded," said Peterson.

"It's exciting that they are building all these new places," said Pruitt. "You know, the traffic is the downfall."