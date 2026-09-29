Port St. Lucie lowers property tax rate for 11th straight year

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie City Council unanimously approved a reduction in the city's property tax rate for the 11th consecutive year, lowering the millage rate from 4.9750 to 4.8750 for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

The decision, made during the formal adoption of the city's $971.6 million budget on Monday, continues a trend of tax relief that officials said has saved the average homeowner nearly $2,000 over the past decade.

Since 2016, Port St. Lucie has reduced its millage rate by 25%, giving the city the third-lowest municipal tax rate among Florida's 20 largest cities. The millage rate represents the amount of tax charged per $1,000 of taxable property value.

Officials said the tax cuts come despite the city's rapid population growth. More than 60,000 new residents have moved to Port St. Lucie since 2020, requiring substantial investments in infrastructure including roads, drainage systems, utilities and public safety services.

"Our goal is to provide the services our residents value most while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars," said Mayor Shannon M. Martin. "By taking a measured approach to lowering property tax rates, we have been able to continue meeting the needs of our growing community while remaining fiscally responsible."

The city's ability to maintain services while reducing taxes reflects what officials describe as smart financial planning designed to support the rapidly expanding community without burdening existing property owners.

The fiscal year 2026-27 budget totals $971.6 million across the city's operating and capital funds, supporting services for a population that has grown substantially in recent years while maintaining the city's commitment to keeping property tax rates low.

The new millage rate takes effect Thursday.