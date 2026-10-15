Policyholder advocates warn Florida homeowners of insurance challenges after Hurricane Isaias

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As homeowners in Florida's Panhandle begin navigating insurance claims after Hurricane Isaias, policyholder advocates are sounding a warning.

"The storm after the storm is already on the way," says Doug Quinn of the American Policyholder Association. "An insurance system that charges more, covers less, and too often fails homeowners when they need it most."

WATCH BELOW: 'Storm after the storm': Advocates warn homeowners about insurance claims

Advocates warn Florida homeowners about insurance claims after Hurricane Isaias

Quinn's organization, along with Rebuild: The National Disaster Survivors Association, says insurance companies may leave many homeowners with denied claims and reduced benefits.

"America is facing a home insurance affordability crisis, and Florida families are on the front line," said Quinn, who is currently in the Panhandle to assist homeowners.

The insurance industry responded to the comments by strongly denying them.

"Bottom line is legitimate claims are not being denied," Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute said. "If a storm loss is covered by your wind storm coverage in your home insurance policy, those claims are covered."

Leaders in Tallahassee and insurance executives insist the insurance landscape in Florida is improving with lower rates as more insurers enter the market after litigation reforms.

A poll released by the University of North Florida in September revealed that 63% of Floridians are more concerned about insurance costs than property taxes.