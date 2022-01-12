Palm Beach County to offer workshop for first-time homebuyers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is teaming up with the University of Florida to offer help to first-time homebuyers by hosting a series of workshops.

Participants must attend one 8-hour session or two 4-hour sessions to learn what it takes to own a home and how to get an affordable mortgage.

The classes cost $10 per individual, or couple, and are offered online via Zoom in English and Spanish.

To purchase tickets and to view the home buyer class schedule, click here.

For more information, contact Cyndi Longley here or call 561-233-1744.