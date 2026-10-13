Palm Beach County leaders, advocates seek solutions as rising HOA fees squeeze condo owners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local leaders joined housing advocates in West Palm Beach on Tuesday to discuss rising homeowners association fees and condo assessments that they say are putting financial pressure on residents, particularly seniors and people struggling to remain in their homes.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach County leaders tackle rising HOA fees

Palm Beach County leaders tackle rising HOA fees

The panel, organized by U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, focused on potential solutions including more financial assistance for seniors, greater state oversight of homeowners associations and limits on attorney fees charged to condo owners.

"This is really tough," state Sen. Mack Bernard said. "But we don’t want another Surfside, but at the same time what we want to do is create new affordable housing."

Condo costs create affordability concerns

Florida condominium owners have faced increased financial pressures following reforms adopted in response to the 2021 Surfside condominium collapse. The reforms included inspection and reserve requirements intended to address building safety.

The discussion comes as Florida communities rank among those with the nation's highest HOA burdens. A Realtor.com analysis previously covered by WPTV found seven of the nation's 10 metro areas with the highest HOA fees relative to estimated mortgage payments were in Florida. Port St. Lucie ranked fifth, while the Sebastian-Vero Beach area ranked ninth.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said questions about transparency are adding to homeowners' concerns.

"What we're seeing is a lot of transparency issues, questioning each other, are these fees necessary or not necessary," Flores said.

Panelists also discussed reports of condo owners being forced from their homes as association costs become unaffordable.

Leaders discuss possible relief for seniors

Among the potential solutions raised Tuesday were additional financial assistance for seniors and more state oversight of HOAs.

Flores said keeping seniors in their homes should be part of the discussion.

"More dollars coming to help these seniors stay in their homes because if they don’t stay in their homes we have to find another solution of where will they go to live," Flores said.

The panel also discussed controlling attorney fees charged to condo owners.

For Florida homeowners, the issue goes beyond association dues. Rising HOA fees can add to other major housing expenses, including property taxes and insurance.

Tuesday's discussion highlighted the challenge facing policymakers: ensuring condominium buildings have the money needed to address safety concerns while finding ways to prevent those costs from pricing residents out of their homes.

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