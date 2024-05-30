New rule coming for joining Citizens Insurance

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A new rule will soon make it just a little more difficult for homeowners to get a policy with Citizens Insurance.

Starting on July 1, insurance agents will need three appointments instead of just one, in order to help customers move to the state insurer of last resort.

"It's a company that you contract with to be able to secure policies for your clients," said Gregory Buck of National Risk Experts in Palm Beach Gardens.

The new law is just the latest tool to try and keep Citizens policy numbers down, as Citizens now stands at 1.18 million polices.

"We as agents like the concept of keeping as many people out of Citizens, because we think it's better for the community in the long run," Buck said.

Citizens is also continuing take out offers into the summer, moving Citizens policies into private insurance and lowering their risk exposure.

State leaders said conditions are improving on the insurance landscape with new companies and stabilizing rates and reducing Citizens policies is part of that strategy.