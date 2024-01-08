Mortgage loan assistance available for first-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's Department of Housing and Economic Development said nearly $4 million is available to help with mortgage payments.

The application portal for the assistance opens Feb. 5 at 8 a.m and closes at midnight Feb. 26, or until 50 applications have been submitted.

Funding will provide mortgage loan assistance at a 4% fixed interest rate.

Those interested in the funding are encouraged to attend one of four virtual pre-application orientation for guidelines to applying.

The first orientation is Tuesday at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, click here.