Martin, Palm Beach counties in state's top 10 for most expensive home financing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three South Florida counties ranked in the top 10 in the state where financing a home is the most expensive, according to a study by SmartAsset.
The study used median home values and estimated interest rates for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage to calculate the total cost of financing a home.
Miam-Dade was ranked seventh with Martin County eighth and Palm Beach County 10th behind No. 1 Monroe County, which includes Florida's Keys, including a median home price of $957,819. Among the 67 counties in the state, Broward was 13th, St. Lucie 14th, Indian River 19th, Okeechobee 52nd.
|Rank
|County, State
|Median Home Value
|Interest Rate Estimates
|Total Interest
|Total Cost
|Most Expensive Index
|1
|Monroe County, FL
|$957,819
|6.64%
|$1,002,777
|$1,960,596
|37.68
|2
|Walton County, FL
|$681,162
|7.05%
|$766,357
|$1,447,519
|27.56
|3
|Collier County, FL
|$594,299
|6.59%
|$617,111
|$1,211,409
|22.91
|4
|Saint Johns County, FL
|$515,056
|7.04%
|$579,043
|$1,094,099
|20.59
|5
|Nassau County, FL
|$463,650
|6.92%
|$510,422
|$974,072
|18.23
|6
|Manatee County, FL
|$458,069
|7.01%
|$512,386
|$970,455
|18.16
|7
|Miami-Dade County, FL
|$479,969
|6.22%
|$464,330
|$944,299
|17.64
|8
|Martin County, FL
|$460,905
|6.49%
|$469,124
|$930,029
|17.36
|9
|Sarasota County, FL
|$460,560
|6.27%
|$449,591
|$910,151
|16.97
|10
|Palm Beach County, FL
|$458,834
|6.24%
|$445,550
|$904,385
|16.85
|FL
|$326,286
|7.36%
|$342,646
|$668,932
The study adjusted the Freddie Mac national average interest rate by county using average credit score and debt-to-income ratio.
The overall loan payments were a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at a 20% down payment. Loans were around 7%.
"For most buyers, the cost of purchasing a home goes beyond the price one pays at closing -- interest rates will have a significant impact on the final cost of the purchase," SmartAsset wrote in a news release.