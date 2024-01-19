Martin County residents try to influence growth management plan to slow down development

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — About 30 people gave their opinions to planners Thursday night at the Blake Library in Stuart over Martin County's Comprehensive Growth Management Plan.

The document, which officials with Martin County call their constitution in one video, helps the counties and cities plan for future growth and development. Officials said state law requires officials to review all parts of the plan every seven years to ensure those plans are consistent with state law.

One example is Senate Bill 102, which makes it easier to build housing with units having rents tied to the average median income by overruling local government zoning restrictions in some cases.

WPTV Clyde Dulin, a comprehensive planning administrator for Martin County, discusses the growth occurring in the county.

Another example given at the meeting was House Bill 1379, which has new regulations related to sewage and septic tanks.

Martin County's plan only refers to unincorporated Martin County. However, all municipalities and counties have their own version of the document.

Clyde Dulin, who is a planner with Martin County, said the county can implement state legislation in a variety of ways, and Thursday’s meeting was an opportunity for people to give their opinions on the implementation."

WPTV Ben Lovelace was among those who voiced his opinion about slowing growth in Martin County at a meeting held Jan. 18, 2024.

He said it's their second meeting seeking public opinion as it will eventually send each of the 18 chapters to the Martin County Board of Commissioners.

"We do hear from people, who are not happy," Dulin said. "So, one of the things we are trying to do is say, 'What do you want to change to make it better?'"

Mary Davson, who lives in Martin County, expressed her frustration with the amount of development in Martin County. She said she isn't against people renting but expressed the amount of growth is changing the community she lived in for years.

"I think the message today is that almost everybody in this room thinks we're losing Martin County," Davson said. "We've been losing it for a while."

Ben Lovelace, who lives in Stuart, expressed similar frustrations in a room filled with people against the speed of development in the county. He said he understands people can't stop growth, but he wants to see the county slow down growth.

An overwhelming majority of the room expressed similar feelings about development throughout the meeting.