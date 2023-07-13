Live Local Act making affordable housing opportunities available for Florida's workforce

There's more hope for homebuyers looking to tap into Florida's hot housing market.

SB 102, also known as the Live Local Act, became available on July 1 for first-time home buyers to increase the availability of affordable housing opportunities for Florida's workforce.

It provides up to $35,000 on a down payment toward the purchase of a new home.

To qualify you have to work at least 35 hours a week and work for a Florida-based company. You don't even have to be a first-time home buyer, as long as you haven't owned a home in three years.

WPTV anchor Jay Cashmere spoke with Realtor Holly Meyer Lucas for more insight.

"It gives home buyers hope to be able to purchase a home with down-payment assistance. People don't realize that when you are buying a home, you have to be able to put a down payment, which sometimes can be 10, 20, $30,000," Lucas said. "This program enables those people to have 30 up to $35,000 toward their home purchase."

Lucas said the best thing to do is contact a lender in Florida to see how to qualify for the Live Local Act.

For more information, click here.