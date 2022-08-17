Lake Worth Beach declares state of emergency for housing

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The growing cost to cover rent is putting more strain on South Florida.

It’s an issue that’s prompting leaders in Lake Worth Beach to address with a housing state of emergency to find solutions.

For hours last night, city leaders heard from those who live in Lake Worth Beach who voiced their concerns that the soaring cost of rent is squeezing them out of their homes.

That prompted city commissioners to make the move to vote on declaring a housing state of emergency during their meeting Tuesday night.

It streamlines the process to receive additional funding and it also allows the city to investigate long-term solutions.

A housing study for Lake Worth Beach is also one of those options.

Commissioners heard directly about the struggles as more families feel priced out of the community.

Conversations about rent control could also be a focal point… but Florida law calls for specific steps to be taken for rent control to be considered.

Communities in Central Florida and the Tampa area have also looked into housing emergencies after dramatic rent hikes across the state.