Jason Aldean pays $10.2 million for Hutchinson Island mansion

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Country crooner Jason Aldean seems to have found his forever Florida home.

The country music star paid $10.2 million last year for an oceanfront mansion on Hutchinson Island, the TC Palm recently reported.

Martin County property records show that the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home was bought through the Nashville, Tennessee, based-W Real Estate Trust. It's the same trust that was associated with the sale of Aldean's home on St. George Island in Florida's panhandle, the TC Palm reported.

Features of the Hutchinson Island property include a spacious swimming pool and a dune crossover boardwalk.

The 46-year-old Georgia native has been in the news recently for his controversial lyrics and music video to his song "Try That in a Small Town."

Although he grew up in Georgia, Aldean told Music Mayhem last year that his parents divorced when he was 3 and his father moved to Florida.

"So I kind of grew up in both places and anytime it starts getting warm I like to be at the beach somewhere and it's kind of my happy place," he said. "And so, I'll probably always have a house down there somewhere. It's just kind of my favorite place to be."

The home is located on the southern end of Hutchinson Island.