Housing Leadership Council celebrates affordable housing champions in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Housing Leadership Council hosted its annual Housing Heroes Luncheon on Wednesday, bringing together housing advocates, developers, nonprofit workers and affordable housing groups to combat the affordable housing crisis and highlight success stories in Palm Beach County.

Annetta Jenkins was named Housing Hero of the Year at the event held at the Kravis Center in downtown West Palm Beach. Jenkins played a key role in the success story of Aida Smith, a homebuyer who worked with a nonprofit organization in Riviera Beach.

WATCH BELOW: Housing heroes honored in Palm Beach County

Housing heroes honored in Palm Beach County

After 13 years of paying rent, Smith said she was able to buy a home.

"This new information… it empowered me. It made me feel like I could do this because I'm a single woman, so I was able to do it by myself with that guidance," Smith said.

Suzanne P. Cabrera, president and CEO of the Housing Leadership Council, said the organization's goal is to produce, rehabilitate and preserve 20,000 units of workforce and affordable housing by 2032.

A free Housing Fair is scheduled for June 6 in Lake Worth Beach, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is one of many local programs designed to guide residents on the path to homeownership.

For more information on local programs designed to guide residents on the path to homeownership, visit the Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County website.

WPTV

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