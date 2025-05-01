Home prices fall, inventory going up on the Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV spoke to Maureen Evans, who moved to Martin County six years ago to be in paradise. But she's noticed the real estate market is quite different from when she first bought her home in Palm City.

“It has changed,” said Evans. “It definitely has changed.”

We researched and found Evans isn’t wrong, as 2025 is looking to be a buyer’s market on the Treasure Coast.

This is why home prices are falling on the Treasure Coast

Evans told WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield, while she isn't looking to sell right now, if she were...

“I’d probably wait,” said Evans.

Hatfield spoke with local real estate agent Kelley Decowski who said the buyer’s market is bringing prices for some homes down.

“I think that the basic feeling across the market would be frustration,” said Decowski.

According to Florida Association of Realtors, in Indian River County, the median sale price of a single-family home is down around 16% since last year.

Different story in St. Lucie and Martin counties, where prices have slightly gone up. But for townhomes and condos, prices are down. Martin County seeing a 6% drop since 2024.

Decowski said it’s due to the increase in inventory.

Tyler Hatfield/WPTV Townhomes and condos in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have more than 10 months of inventory.

“Buyers have a lot more choices,” said Decowski. “They're taking a lot longer to make decisions, which is kind of slowing down the whole market.”

There’s around 7,000 active listings on the Treasure Coast.

For single-family homes, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have over six months of inventory. For townhomes and condos, each county has more than 10 months of inventory.

With more choices, Decowski said buyers are the winners in this market.

“Buyers want to feel like they can get a deal,” said Decowski. “At the moment, they can, because they've got a lot to choose from.”

But Decowski said sellers don’t have to lose out if they are willing to negotiate, even at a lower price.

“They can maximize their equity and sell their property before their equity shrinks more,” said Decowski.