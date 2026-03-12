Florida property tax cut proposal draws interest, concern from Stuart homeowners

STUART, Fla. — Legislation that would eliminate property taxes on homestead properties in Florida is gaining traction in the state Legislature, but homeowners and local officials are raising questions about how governments would make up for the lost funding.

The proposal involves a constitutional amendment that would exclude school district taxes and exempt only homestead properties from property taxes. One bill has been approved in the House, and related bills are still moving through the Senate.

WATCH BELOW: Stuart residents weigh in on Florida property tax cut plan

Stuart residents weigh in on Florida property tax cut plan

For residents like Al Roberts, a Stuart snowbird, the idea has appeal — with conditions.

"If it works, it's fabulous," Roberts said.

Fellow Stuart snowbird Dan Tardella echoed that sentiment.

"Everybody would like their taxes down," Tardella said.

But both men said the details matter.

"What other things take a hit as far as police protection, infrastructure, how they're going to pay for all that?" Roberts said.

"My question is, how do you pay for it?" Tardella said.

Stuart Mayor Christopher Collins said he supports the concept.

"I am in total agreement. I think that is the right thing to do," Collins said.

But Collins acknowledged the financial stakes for smaller cities. He said Stuart's homestead properties generate about $3.6 million in property tax revenue — nearly 20% of the city's total property tax intake.

"For your smaller and rural communities, police and fire often represent a larger expense than even the property taxes you take in," Collins said. "It's definitely a concern."

Roberts also worries that eliminating property taxes could lead to increases in income or sales taxes.

"Which would possibly slow down people from possibly doing a lot of business in Florida," Roberts said.

Collins said the city has been preparing for potential changes by cutting spending during the previous budget cycle. He expressed hope that the state would step in to cover any shortfall.

"It's very early, we don't know for sure, but (it looks like) there will be enough surplus in the state budget to take care of those shortfalls for small and rural communities," Collins said.

If the measure passes this legislative session, it would appear on the statewide ballot and would need 60% approval from Florida voters to take effect.

Roberts said he plans to watch how the issue develops.

"Whether they can pull it off or not remains to be seen," Roberts said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.