Florida lawmaker wants to send residents cash to help with rising insurance costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Finding a solution to put the brakes on rising insurance costs hasn’t exactly been easy, so a state lawmaker from Palm Beach County said it's time to send people money.

One solution that state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, entails sending $2,500 to Florida residents over 65 and $1,500 for residents younger than 65 to help pay for home and auto insurance or even a mortgage payment.

"We had a bill last year called My Safe Florida home, which gave people grants to help fix up their homes, so this bill is kind of modeled after that bill," Edmonds said.

WPTV State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds explains why Florida should send money to residents now to help with surging insurance costs.

Edmonds said the money would come from the state's $10 billion budget surplus.

"There is so much more money that we have and that we love to brag about, the surplus and the budget and how much money we have," state Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said during WPTV's insurance town hall this month. "We should put money to where people need it. This is the economic issue of our time."

"It is an absolute concern we have," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, said during the town hall. "I do believe that we are going to be doing something on that this coming year."

Florida's Republican-controlled Legislature did pass insurance reforms this year — but debate rages on how long that legislation will take to lower rates.

Edmonds said the state can't wait while millions are affected.

"The reforms we passed last year they said will take 18 months, 16 months to see change," Edmonds said. "By that time, people may be homeless or go into foreclosure, and I think now is the time that we have to step up."

Edmonds has no idea how much traction his grant money idea will get among his fellow state lawmakers in Tallahassee, but insurance should be a hot topic when the legislative session begins in January.