Florida housing program Hometown Heroes launches

A new program designed to help frontline workers in the Sunshine State purchase their first home launched on Wednesday.

The Hometown Heroes Housing Program aims to makes homeownership affordable for eligible law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the program last week.

The program provides down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time, income-qualified homebuyers, so they can purchase a primary residence in the community in which they work and serve.

