Florida home owned by Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick for sale for $3.49 million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "You can't always get what you want … but this house is definitely what you need!"

That's the first line of the property description for the Florida home being sold by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom Lakewood Ranch home at 15809 Clearlake Ave. in southwest Florida's Manatee County was recently listed for sale at an asking price of $3.49 million.

Nestled in the gated Lake Club community, the two-story house with a lakefront view "was built with privacy in mind."

According to the description, which borrows its opening line from the 1969 Rolling Stones song "You Can't Always Get What You Want," the property includes a private courtyard offering "total peace & privacy," as well as three balconies.

Amenities include a heated saltwater swimming pool, an expansive media room with a full wet bar, a screened-in lanai with a fireplace and its own bell tower.

Christine Spelman The house owned by Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick includes as screened-in lanai with a fireplace and a bell tower.

Jagger and Hamrick purchased the property for $1.98 million in 2020. Manatee County property records show Hamrick is listed as the title owner.

Christine Spelman is the listing agent for the house. She told WPTV.com that Jagger and Hamrick have spent more than two years renovating the house and "making it more incredible than it originally was."

Spelman, who brokered the sale of the house in 2020, said the 79-year-old rock star and 36-year-old former ballerina decided to sell the property because their business dealings are more New York-centric than they are in Florida.

Although the couple hasn't lived there full-time, the house was not an investment property, Spelman said.

"They have stayed here when they're anywhere near the area," she said. "They have stayed here, but they never lived here permanently."

Christine Spelman The home at 15809 Clearlake Ave. in Lakewood Ranch has a heated saltwater swimming pool and offers plenty of privacy.

Spelman cautioned fans with a proclivity for Stones mementos not to go searching for them in the house.

"It doesn't have a rock 'n' roll motif or theme," she said.

However, it's not void of any rock feel.

"It has more of a rock 'n' roll theme than the average house," Spelman pointed out.

Were there any red doors Jagger saw and wanted to be painted black?

"I don't think so," Spelman answered. "Not that I know of."

Christine Spelman This is a glimpse inside the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom house owned by Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick.

Jagger has been with Hamrick since 2014. Hamrick gave birth to Jagger's son, Deveraux, in 2016.

Deveraux is the youngest of Jagger's eight children with five different women.

Hamrick just wrote her first book – a romance novel about the world of ballet. She was spotted out and about with Jagger celebrating Tuesday's release of "First Position" in New York.

After just four days on the market, Spelman said she's had plenty of interested buyers contact her about the house. She wouldn't give an exact number but said it was more than one.

Spelman said the house sells itself, but it doesn't hurt to have the endorsement of a rock legend like Jagger.

"That would help any house," she admitted.