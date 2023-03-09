Watch Now
Federal Housing Administration greenlights 40-year mortgages

'If it helps people get into a house, it's a good thing,' Sonsire Gonzalez, a real estate agent in Port St Lucie, says
Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 09, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — This week the Federal Housing Administration gave the OK to 40-year mortgages. It's a move designed to try and make it easier for first-time home buyers.

"If it helps people get into a house, it's a good thing," Sonsire Gonzalez, a real estate agent in Port St Lucie, said.

The idea is to reduce monthly mortgage payments, which have been rising as mortgage rates go up.

Sonsire Gonzalez offers her thoughts on the new 40-year mortgages that were recently approved.
Redfin.com reports over the last year, the average mortgage payment has risen 30% to a record $2,563 a month.

"Forty-year mortgage stretches out that payment over a longer period of time, so it makes for a lower payment, which is what a lot of buyers need right now," Gonzalez said.

Bankrate.com recently compared 30- and 40-year mortgages and found on a $312,000 loan at 6.85% interest, the monthly payments were $2,044 for 30 years and $1,904 for 40 years.

Bankrate.com recently did a comparison of 30- and 40-year mortgages and estimated what homebuyers could pay.
The extra 10 years also added more interest, close to $170,000 more, but in the short term, experts said it can make a difference, especially since many homeowners hardly stay in one house for 30 or 40 years.

"It's going to attract buyers struggling to put their money together for getting into a house, like a first-time home buyer, and it's great because it saves them from wasting money on rent," Gonzalez said.

