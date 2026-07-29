'Bring accountability back': Voter tells WPTV why he supports Florida property tax referendum

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida voters will decide in November on a referendum to raise the homestead exemption as part of a proposed property tax reform — a debate that is generating strong opinions on all sides.

This week, WPTV heard and read a lot of comments on our Facebook page about property tax reform. Some were a little heated, and some were very heated. This is a debate over tax policy, and we want to give a voice to all sides.

WATCH BELOW: Florida property tax reform: What the November vote means for you

Florida property tax reform: What the November vote means for you

One email we received came from Sean Kelly of Lantana, who wanted to tell us why he supports the referendum, even though he doesn't own a home.

"I think it will bring accountability back where it should be," Kelly said.

Kelly said the potential savings are meaningful, especially given other rising costs.

"I think it's a good idea, especially with the people I’ve talked with," Kelly said. "If you save $2,000 or $3,000, that’s quite a bit of savings now with all the other increases when it comes to home insurance, so it can help offset that as well."

While homeowners stand to benefit from raising the homestead exemption, cities and counties say the reduced revenue will strain budgets and leave them looking for other revenue streams through fees and other taxes.

Former state Sen. Jeff Brandes said local governments will push back.

"I think there's going to be a large organization campaign to educate voters on this issue of ad valorem taxation and reduction of services on increased millage, these things that are going to be the natural reaction of cities and counties that frankly have bills to pay," Brandes said.

Kelly, however, is not convinced local governments would suffer. He believes municipalities will look to limit spending and put taxpayers more in control.

"I don't think they would suffer. I think they need to look at how they spend their budget," Kelly said.

Coverage of this debate over property taxes in Florida will continue through November, and all views will be heard.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

