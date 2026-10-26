Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

85-year-old West Palm Beach woman says hospital stay cost her $10K My Safe Florida Home grant

Barbara Madewell says the program deadline passed without her knowledge while she was hospitalized
Barbara Madewell tells WPTV consumer reporter Matt Sczesny that she was locked out of the My Safe Florida Home program while she was in the hospital with a broken hip.
WPTV
Barbara Madewell tells WPTV consumer reporter Matt Sczesny that she was locked out of the My Safe Florida Home program while she was in the hospital with a broken hip.
Barbara Madewell tells WPTV consumer reporter Matt Sczesny that she was locked out of the My Safe Florida Home program while she was in the hospital with a broken hip.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach homeowner says she was locked out of the My Safe Florida Home program while she was in the hospital with a broken hip.

"I applied for it, and they told me you're doing fine, and then when I got out of the hospital and got here, I called them up, or I texted them, and they said, 'You haven't responded to our emails, so it's over,'" Barbara Madewell said.

WATCH BELOW: Woman, 85, says hospital stay cost her $10K home grant

Woman, 85, says hospital stay cost her $10K home grant

She tells me she had recently completed her second home inspection with the program after replacing windows and a roof before she broke her hip during a fall in early September.

The 85-year-old said she spent more than weeks in two hospitals for surgery and then had physical therapy.

She was hoping to resume the process with the program to get a $10,000 grant to offset her costs of over $60,000.

"It's very frustrating to me, very frustrating," she said. "I'm all by myself. I have no income other than my husband's pension and Social Security."

The My Safe Florida Home program has helped thousands of homeowners with storm-strengthening repairs to lower insurance costs.

In the last two years, the program was changed by lawmakers to prioritize low-income and senior homeowners.

The program can take months to complete, and it is also known for strict deadlines, forcing many homeowners to keep close watch on emails and texts.

I have reached out to the state Department of Financial Services with information about Madewell's situation.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS