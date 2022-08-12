Watch Now
5 housing workshops scheduled in Fort Pierce for struggling residents

Workshops free, open to public at River Walk Center
Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 12, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Upcoming housing workshops in Fort Pierce are available to residents who are struggling with housing costs, facing eviction or looking to buy their first home.

The city of Fort Pierce partnered with Florida Rural Legal Services to present five upcoming housing workshops and expand its Rapid Rehousing Program.

Starting next week, the housing workshops will be held at the River Walk Center, located at 600 N Indian River Drive, in Fort Pierce.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

The events will feature information, training and opportunities to speak with specialists in the housing field.

The dates for the workshops are as follows:

  • Thursday, Aug.18, 5:30 p.m. – Rental Housing Workshop
  • Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. – First Time Homebuyer Workshop
  • Thursday, Oct. 20, 5:30 p.m. – Senior Housing Workshop
  • Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m. – Affordable Housing Workshop
  • Thursday, Dec. 20, 5:30 p.m. – Housing Fair

Jaffe Pickett, the executive director of Florida Rural Legal Services, said she believes the partnership with the city will "provide an avenue for residents to avoid homelessness."

The workshops are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

