300 Banyan creators celebrate with topping-out ceremony

Vertical construction on 12-story tower at Banyan Blvd., S. Olive Ave complete
Vertical construction on 300 Banyan completed, June 23, 2023
Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV
Vertical construction on the 12-story tower 300 Banyan is complete, June 23, 2023, in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 15:37:43-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A topping-out ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the completion of vertical construction on 300 Banyan, a new 12-story tower in downtown West Palm Beach.

The tower will include a 5,400-square-foot roof terrace at more than 150 feet above sea level. Billed as a boutique class A office building, 300 Banyan sits at the corner of Banyan Boulevard and South Olive Avenue.

A typical floor plan layout offers conference rooms, 35 workstations, eight to 10 offices, private terraces and storage space.

More information on the Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners, Gilbane and Wheelock Street Capital property is available at BanyanandOlive.com.

