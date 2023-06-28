300 Banyan creators celebrate with topping-out ceremony

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A topping-out ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the completion of vertical construction on 300 Banyan, a new 12-story tower in downtown West Palm Beach.

The tower will include a 5,400-square-foot roof terrace at more than 150 feet above sea level. Billed as a boutique class A office building, 300 Banyan sits at the corner of Banyan Boulevard and South Olive Avenue.

A typical floor plan layout offers conference rooms, 35 workstations, eight to 10 offices, private terraces and storage space.

More information on the Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners, Gilbane and Wheelock Street Capital property is available at BanyanandOlive.com.