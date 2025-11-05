New York City to Florida, affordability remains the top issue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Economic concerns dominated voters' minds in Tuesday's elections, leading to Democratic victories in New York City, New Jersey, Virginia and California as the party pledges to address affordability issues.

When Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayor's race, he largely did it by focusing on an issue that stretches from red states to blue states: the cost of living.

"This is essentially the same issue that got Donald Trump elected president, it's inflation, it's lack of affordability," said Dave Aronberg, a former Florida state senator and former Palm Beach County State Attorney. "Essentially the same message that prices are too damn high."

As New York City wrestles with affordability issues, the same can be said for Florida, where a recent FAU poll showed about 50% of residents have considered moving because of the cost of living, with insurance, property taxes and inflation among the top factors.

"Affordability issues are broader and harder to tackle for any one politician," Aronberg said. "It's not like you can push a button or turn a switch and then things are less expensive."

In Florida, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have targeted affordability as a top issue.

Democrats are proposing several bills to reduce the cost of homeowners insurance, while Republicans are taking aim at reducing property taxes.

"My job is to find some way to put money back in the pocket of Floridians," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, said. "We're approaching $60 billion just for property taxes across our state. I sincerely believe there is some opportunity now for a pullback of that revenue within local government."

Others point out that reducing or eliminating property taxes will only shift costs elsewhere, which is also directed at the agenda of Mamdani as he gets ready to take office Jan. 1.

"When Mamdani campaigns on lowering prices, you're not going to get there by rent control and free buses," Aronberg said. "It's just going to put the higher costs elsewhere. You'll have less housing and maybe free buses, but who will pay for it?"

