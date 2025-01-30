How Aldi is impacting the grocery store landscape in Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There's been a lot of talk lately in Florida about the supermarket chain Aldi.

"Aldi is going right after Florida," supermarket guru Phil Lempert said. "According to Jason Hart, who is the CEO (of Aldi), they're aggressively going after Florida."

WATCH BELOW: How Aldi's growth in Florida is impacting state

How Aldi is impacting Florida's grocery store landscape

Lempert said the state's population growth is the main reason Aldi is opening new stores in Florida after purchasing the Winn-Dixie chain.

"We're going to see a lot of those Winn-Dixies basically cut in half," Lempert said. "You're not going to see a 40-, 50-, 60,000-foot Aldi. It's going to be their same size footprint, and they're going to rent out the other half of the store to someone else."

Aldi has earned a reputation of having lower prices, largely through having a limited selection of its own brands and competing with Publix.

"Publix's secret weapon has been their employees and service," Lempert said. "When you have a store that offers great service and great prepared foods, it's going to be more expensive. There's no question."

In addition, Lempert said the presence of Aldi can also affect prices at other stores.

"The good news is when Aldi comes to town all the other retailers lower their prices in order to compete," Lempert said.