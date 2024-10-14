No, FEMA is not capping disaster assistance at $750

As FEMA responds to three hurricanes in Florida alone, the agency faces another obstacle: misinformation.

Rumors began circulating online regarding FEMA's response to Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina. Those included claims that the agency was capping assistance at $750 for survivors of the devastating floods.

That $750 payment — now $770 because a new fiscal year started this month — is from the Serious Needs Assistance Program, just one of multiple programs FEMA offers.

Hurricane Sen. Scott in St. Lucie County, FEMA assistance applications open for Milton Samantha Roesler

"That is for folks that are in a serious situation; whether they've lost their homes, maybe they're working paycheck to paycheck, they don't have any money in the bank, they have nowhere to go, they have to feed their children — have to diaper their children," said FEMA spokeswoman Renee Bafalis. "Survivors are expecting for us to be able to provide them with assistance, and when they're told that we're only going to give them $750 that doesn't help anybody. That's an initial program that helps them through the first few days of the event."

Information on available programs can be found at disasterassistance.gov.

Weather News RESOURCE CENTERS: Where you can go to figure out next steps for Milton recovery T.A. Walker

Bafalis said FEMA will be sending survivor assistance teams to areas impacted by Hurricane Milton in the coming days. They'll help storm victims apply for the programs that fit their needs.

FEMA is also addressing online rumors directly with its own fact sheet, which contains links to accurate information and can be found here.