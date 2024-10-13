Hurricane Milton resource centers opening to the public, guiding homeowners to next steps in recovery efforts

Multi-agency resource centers are now opening in our area for those looking to get more information on next steps following Hurricane Milton and last week's tornado outbreak.

Agencies that will be present at these centers include, but are not limited to, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Health, United Way, Red Cross, Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

MARTIN COUNTY:

A center is now open in Martin County at the Robert Morgade Library in Stuart, 5851 SE Community Drive.

The center will be open from Sunday, Oct. 13 to Thursday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

St. Lucie County has a resource center open at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

