LIVE: Sen. Rick Scott in St. Lucie County, speaking on Hurricane Milton response and recovery efforts

Sen. Rick Scott in St. Lucie County, speaking on Hurricane Milton response and recovery efforts

Sen. Rick Scott campaigns for Marco Rubio
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., arrives to speak before former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Senator Rick Scott will be holding a conference at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Saturday afternoon regarding recovery and response efforts for Hurricane Milton.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast will also be in attendance at the conference.

